The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

Tasmanian doctors disappointed with debate dialogue ahead of Bass election

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
Updated May 16 2022 - 4:13am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bass debate candidates failed to provide 'specific answers' on health

Tasmanian doctors have voiced their "disappointment" with last week's Bass debate between the two major parties, saying both candidates failed to provide "specific answers" on how they would fix the state's primary healthcare services.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.