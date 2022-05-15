Advertisement
Improving mare Dramazing has connections looking ahead to the Devonport Cup after completing a hat-trick of wins at Spreyon on Sunday.
The Barry Campbell-trained four-year-old, ridden by Anthony Darmanin, carried 60.5kg to a comfortable victory in the Benchmark 62 Handicap.
Managing owner Denise Martin noted a tweet from the stable that said: "Dramazing wins in fine style again over the Devonport Cup distance of 1880m - that race has a nice ring to it so maybe we'll set her for the 2023 edition."
"I assume she'll go for a spell soon then head down that path," Martin said.
"Barry has done a good job with her because she was a bit of a handful as a young horse ... difficult to train and didn't eat well.
"I asked Anthony Darmanin what he thought of her after her previous win and he said "she gives me a very good feel'''.
Martin bought Dramazing at the Inglis Premier Sale in Melbourne.
"The book one yearlings are too expensive but there are some nice horses in book two that are much more affordable," the owner said.
"I looked at buying Lot 1 in book two which was a colt by Better Than Ready but he went to $80,000 so I said 'no chance'.
"I think Dramazing was Lot 2 and we got her for $22,000 which I thought was about right - she was about the same price as Eastender.
"I had her mother Darci Drama at Tulloch Lodge and she was out of the same mare as Platinum Princess who was a group 2 winner in New Zealand."
Dramazing was the second leg of a double for Campbell who also scored a first-up win with Freelancer, another likely Devonport Cup type.
Team Wells also finished with a double courtesy of recent stable addition Bold Instinct and Gee Gees Cricket while Darmanin and Brendon McCoull completed riding doubles.
Georgie Catania was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm after a fall in the second race.
The only thing that surprised Longford trainer Peter Luttrell about Ethical Dilemma's win in the Benchmark 76 Handicap was the price.
The Devonport track specialist and noted first-up performer closed at $15 in fixed-odds markets and paid a best tote of $20.50.
"I couldn't believe those odds," said Luttrell who stated in a pre-race interview that the six-year-old was "jumping out of his skin" and should be hard to beat.
"He went tremendous but it's going to be a bit hard to find races for him at Devonport from now on," the trainer said.
"I could wait for a 1350m race in a month or I might have to take him to Hobart for a 1200m open handicap.
"I'll speak to Tasracing to see if there's anything they can do to program a few more races for this class of horse because there's going to be others in the same boat."
Ethical Dilemma came with a well-timed run for Bulent Muhcu to win by a length from another track specialist, Gee Gee Plane, with Reward Achiver a half head away third.
Similar Beach continued his amazing comeback from life-threatening injuries to score a tough win in the $12,000 Launceston Mile at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Ricky Duggan took the seven-year-old to the front at the 1200m and he defied all challengers to score by 3.2m in a career-best 1:55.8.
Lockaway Kacie, who led early before being headed by Similan Beach, ran home well for second just ahead of Sunny Sanz who loomed to win in the straight but peaked on his run.
Similan Beach returned from a 19-month layoff in April after Pipers River trainer Kristy Butler nursed him back from a broken pedal bone and detached hoof.
He won the Brighton Cup second-up in Hobart on Anzac Day and on Sunday night recorded his 15th win in only 31 starts.
The gelding is now only one minor placing away from topping $100,000 in earnings.
It was a home-town quinella, although not in his home town, for Lietinna trainer Kent Rattray in the relocated $14,000 North Eastern Pacing Cup.
Rattray won with Rockandahardplace who just outstayed Colby Sanz to score by a half head after racing in the death.
The winner was driven by Ricky Duggan to give him the night's feature double while Colby Sanz, who had led from the 2000m mark, was driven by the trainer's brother Barrie.
Hayden Bromac rattled home to finish third.
Bronte Miller is leading this season's junior drivers' premiership and she showed why with a win in the annual Novice Drivers Series.
Run under a different format this year, Miller finished with a first, second, fourth and sixth to accumulate 40 points.
Jacob Duggan was second on 36 and Mitch Ford third on 32.
Miller clinched the series with a last-stride win on Boston Busker in the third heat after giving the Brent Parish-trained gelding a lovely run one-out and three-back.
She won by a short half head from favourite Jack James whose driver Kayleb Williams also produced a gun drive and probably didn't deserve to get beaten.
Star Tasmanian pacer Ignatius has scored his most important win since going to America in the $US40,000 Open Pace at the Meadowlands on Saturday night.
The race was run in what was described as a "serious downpour" and Ignatius, starting at $6.00, led all the way to score in 1:48.6.
It's possibly the fastest winning time ever recorded by a Tasmanian-bred horse but that's still to be confirmed.
Ignatius ran third, beaten 6.7m, in 1:48.2 at his previous start.
He has now won three of his five starts for his US trainer Noel Daley.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
