The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

SSN: Collingwood take on Giants at Silverdome in round 10

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 15 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK AGAIN: Collingwood Magpies are set to return to Launceston with a game at the Silverdome on Wednesday. Picture: Paul Scambler

Collingwood are already enjoying their experience of their home away from home as part of a two-game Tasmanian stint.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.