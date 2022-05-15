Collingwood are already enjoying their experience of their home away from home as part of a two-game Tasmanian stint.
With their round nine Hobart fixture against the Queensland Firebirds already in the bank, the Magpies are set to entertain Launceston at the Silverdome on May 18.
Magpies' co-captain Geva Mentor said her teammates were enjoying being away from their usual Melbourne surrounds ahead of the Giants fixture on Wednesday.
"We're really excited to be here, we've been preparing for this all season, I feel like everyone from Collingwood behind the scenes has come down to make this happen," she said.
"The girls just love playing in Tassie, the atmosphere is great and everyone comes out here and supports us and our track record has been fantastic so hopefully we continue on those winnings ways."
The current season marks the last year of the deal between Collingwood and the state government which sees the club play two home games in the state.
The deal was originally signed in 2017 before the two parties agreed a two-year contract extension in 2020 and saw the Magpies also play pre-season games in the state ahead of the Super Netball season.
It briefly saw the Magpies help field the Tasmanian Magpies in the second-tier Australian Netball League with the team winning the title in 2018 and finishing third in 2019.
Last season, the Magpies enjoyed a strong crowd at the Silverdome as they won against the Firebirds but the NSW Swifts game was cancelled.
"The girls are just really excited to be here in Tassie and we can't wait to have some good performances," she said.
The Magpies will enter the Launceston clash at the Silverdome with confidence after beating the Firebirds 71-67 in Hobart despite Queensland rallying in the final term.
