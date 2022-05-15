The Tasmanian National Parks Association are calling out "intrusive" cable cars as a part of the proposed developments at Cradle Mountain.
May 16 marks 100 years since the area was reserved to protect the scenery, and TNPA President Nick Sawyer said that's why people still visit the iconic Tasmanian site.
"People come to the area to enjoy its magnificent nature, not to ride in a theme-park cable car," he said.
"The cable car is just another scheme to develop the reserve that history will show to be ill-conceived.
"It joins a long list of schemes over the past century that later generations are thankful did not proceed, such as one in the 1920s to introduce deer, proposals from the 1930s to the 1950s to build a road from Cradle Mountain to Lake St Clair, and a proposal in the 1940s to build a hotel near Lake Lilla just below Cradle Mountain."
Part of the 2016 Cradle Mountain Master Plan, the proposed cableway would stretch from the visitor centre to Dove Lake.
Mr Sawyer said surveys from visitors showed they were happy with the bus shuttle service.
"We should be protecting this crucial point of difference, not diminishing it by building more infrastructure to cram ever increasing numbers of visitors into sensitive areas like Dove Lake", he said.
TNPA believes the Cradle Mountain - Lake St Clair area, which falls under the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, remains one of the world's great national parks precisely because it not been overly developed
"It would be a tragedy if we allow the centenary to mark the beginning of the end for this wildness," Mr Sawyer said.
In September 2021, several sites were analysed for a cableway system at the mountain. At the time, a spokesperson from the Office of the Co-ordinator General said a detailed analysis of the project was nearing completion.
"A number of options of potential cableway routes have been assessed to determine what is technically feasible with the lowest environmental and visual impact," they said.
In January 2022, Discovery Parks announced a $20 million investment for the Cradle Mountain Discovery Park, located on Cradle Mountain Road at the entrance to the national park, to be upgraded in stages to include a range of new accommodation options.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
