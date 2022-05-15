The Examiner
Tasmania's COVID-19 update: 817 new coronavirus cases recorded

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated May 15 2022 - 1:08am, first published 12:16am
817 new COVID-19 cases overnight.

A man in his 60s with COVID-19 has passed away at a residential aged care facility in Tasmania's north.

