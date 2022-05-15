A man in his 60s with COVID-19 has passed away at a residential aged care facility in Tasmania's north.
Tasmanian Premier and Minister for Health Jeremy Rockliff extended his "sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the man who has sadly passed away".
There were 817 cases recorded in the state overnight, with 785 people recovered and released from isolation.
Active case numbers currently stand at 6090, with 47 people in hospital with COVID.
Of those hospitalised, 22 are being treated specifically for COVID, and one person is being cared for in ICU.
Mr Rockliff said Tasmanians should expect further COVID deaths.
"As I have said in recent weeks, we can unfortunately expect further deaths from COVID-19 as the occurrence and peak in COVID-19 deaths typically occurs up to a month after the peak in community cases," he said.
"This reflects the later peak in illness among older persons and the clinical course of severe illness due to COVID-19.
"That's why the most important thing you can continue to do to protect yourself, your family and the community is to roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated when you are due."
