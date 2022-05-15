Cars for Kidz and the Lions Club Kings Meadows provided a joint donation of $1500 on Saturday to help local athletes get to the Australian Special Olympics.
The annual event for athletes with disabilities will be held in October, but participant's are expected to pay an athlete levee of $2700 to cover the costs of uniforms, medals, and support staff.
Advertisement
Project Officer for Special Olympics Tasmania Kath Thomson said they relied heavily on the generosity of the public to help them get the athletes to the event.
The SOA is a not-for-profit event that receives no government funding, meaning Ms Thomson must source financial support through councils, grants, and community.
"A few of the athletes have actually approached me and asked me to approach their employers for help," she said.
Cars for Kidz founder Alan Stevenson, who uses a wheelchair after a spinal injury, said he wanted to support people in the same situation as himself.
"People don't realise what others have to go through. So now I'm in the same boat I thought, alright let's help if we can," Mr Stevenson said.
"We decided that this was an ideal opportunity to give some of the money we've raised".
The Lions Club Kings Meadow also provided donations raised through their community sausage sizzles.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.