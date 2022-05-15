The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Donations from Cars for Kidz and Lions Club help disabled athletes get to Australian Special Olympics

CB
By Clancy Balen
Updated May 15 2022 - 7:11am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OLYMPICS: Daniel Thomson and Cars for Kidz founder Alan Stevenson at The Branch, Kings Meadows. Picture: Clancy Balen

Cars for Kidz and the Lions Club Kings Meadows provided a joint donation of $1500 on Saturday to help local athletes get to the Australian Special Olympics.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.