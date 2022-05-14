Launceston Tornadoes will be looking to complete their mission of returning home with two wins when they play Waverley Falcons at Waverley on Sunday at 12.30pm.
The Tornadoes defeated Dandenong Rangers 92-65 at Dandenong Basketball Stadium in NBL1 South round four on Saturday night.
Coach Sarah Veale, during the week, spoke of how important it was for the Torns to make their first road trip of the season a successful one.
And it showed against the Rangers as they registered their fourth-straight win.
Keely Froling and Kelsey Griffin caused havoc for the opposition. There were numerous occasions when they grabbed consecutive offensive rebounds.
Froling led the scoring with 35 points and 14 rebounds while Griffin had 33 points, 14 boards and led the steals with seven.
The Torns dominated the opening quarter with Griffin scoring 10 points and Froling collecting seven.
Griffin was strong under the hoop and made the most of her offensive rebounds.
Recent recruit Tahanee Bennell was carried to the bench halfway through the first quarter.
It appeared she had injured her right knee.
Emilee Harmon and Gemma Potter were providing the most resistance from the Rangers.
The duels between talls Harmon, Potter, Griffin and Froling were entertaining.
The Torns led 21-8 at the first break.
It looked like the scoreboard could get ugly when Launceston got the first buckets of the second term.
But the Rangers dug in and kept the margin respectable with two three-pointers each from Luisa Fakalata and Alannah Chatfield.
Griffin collected 22 and Froling had 16 points as Launceston led 47-28 at half-time.
Mariah Payne, who played after overcoming a knee tendinitis complaint during the week, came out firing early in the third stanza.
She finished with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Potter and Tenaya Sooalo went out of the game with injuries which made life harder for the Rangers.
The Torns had a 26-point lead at three-quarter time.
It was an even battle in the final quarter as Harmon, who registered 29 points and 10 rebounds, battled hard until the end for Dandenong.
Tornadoes Micah Simpson and Charli Kay contributed five points each while Tori Rouse had four.
Makala Bingley played significant minutes after overcoming a sprained thumb this week.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
