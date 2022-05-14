The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston Tornadoes defeat Dandenong Rangers in NBL1 South

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 14 2022 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREAT GAME: Launceston Tornadoes' Keely Froling top-scored with 35 points on Saturday night against Dandenong Rangers. Picture: Paul Scambler

Launceston Tornadoes will be looking to complete their mission of returning home with two wins when they play Waverley Falcons at Waverley on Sunday at 12.30pm.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.