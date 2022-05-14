North Launceston marked the milestone of one of their favourite clubmen in style as they powered home against Glenorchy 20.21 (141) to 2.2 (14) at UTAS Stadium.
Corey Nankervis lined-up in the back pocket and slotted a goal for the Bombers in his 100th senior game as North Launceston enjoyed their return home and led at every change.
"He's probably the first picked every week because you know what you're going to get out of him, you're going to get a bloke that just competes all day and rarely gets beaten," North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"He doesn't say much but you know what you're going to get out of him if you could have three or four of him you'd be in a pretty good spot."
It was a procession of goals, highlighted by a seven-goal second term for the Bombers with the Magpies failing to register a major until their two-goal third quarter.
The experienced duo of Cox-Goodyer and Tom Bennett kicked four apiece while the return of Alex Lee gave the Bombers a physical presence in the centre and first-use in the midfield.
The Bombers did their ladder percentage no harm after the main break by adding 10 goals, with Nathan Pearce finishing with three.
Michael Stingel showed no signs of the ankle injury which has kept him sidelined since round three as last season's Matthew Richardson medal winner combined with Jack Avent (one goal) and Blade Sulzberger to control the midfield all day.
"It was all about our mental application and we didn't want to have any lapses, we want to make sure that we kept playing good footy," Cox-Goodyer said.
"We've got to understand that Glenorchy are a little way off at the moment but if we get into poor habits now it'll hurt us when we play better sides."
Lauderdale were well beaten in their quest for a hat-trick of wins as Kingborough proved supreme at Twin Ovals with the final scoreboard reading 21.12 (138) to 10.15 (75).
The Tigers enjoyed an emphatic opening term as they marched to a six-goal lead with the Southern Bombers proving unable to register a score in the first quarter.
Lauderdale eventually got on the board in the second term with two goals before the break but spurned other opportunities as they registered eight behinds.
Half-back Elijah Reardon led a frugal defensive unit to be named Kingborough's best player while Tyler Carter (four goals) and Jordan Lane (four goals) were prominent all day up forward for the Tigers. Jack Tomkinson and Lachlan Gadomski were also among the Tigers' best players.
Kingborough refused to rest on their laurels and delivered an eight-goal third term as star midfielder Kieran Lovell (three goals) and Edward Cole (two goals) seemed to have excess space in the middle and used it to dictate the game's tempo and pace.
The Bombers managed to tidy up the scoreboard in the final term with a five goal to three quarter. It was an even spread at the attacking end for Lauderdale with Jayden Magro, Sam Siggins, Ed Stanely and Bryce Walsh all finishing with two goals.
Siggins, who was the joint leader of the TSL player of the year award heading into this round, was joined by Rhys Sutton, Josh McGuinness, Walsh and Benjamin Steinbauer in the best players for Lauderdale.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
