The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Heavy vehicles in focus during safety week

Updated May 14 2022 - 10:13am, first published 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tasmanian government has joined with the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator to urge all road users to take care around heavy vehicles, ahead of the 2022 National Road Safety Week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.