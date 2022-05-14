Lily Champ's dream of playing for a Tasmanian football team began with her Pop's encouragement.
The 10-year-old Launceston local said getting out into the paddock next door for a kick with her Pop sparked a desire to play for the AFLW in Tasmania, a dream that could come true as the state begins its final push to become the 19th AFL team.
Lily and her Grandfather, David Champ, are the faces of the new 'Believe' campaign to get Tasmanians to show their support for the state to join the AFL.
The campaign, which began on Saturday, has been framed as the 'Last Push to Play On' and urges anyone to add their name to the list to show their support before the AFL Commission makes its decision in August. Lily said watching Dusty Martin, Bailey Smith and Nick Riewoldt - her three favourite players - out on the field inspired her to want to play professionally.
Speaking from North Hobart oval yesterday, Minister for Sport and Recreation Nic Street said that between the campaign, support from the community and the work that has been done by the Tasmanian AFL Licence Taskforce, he was confident Tasmania could secure an AFL and AFLW team.
The Colin Carter report from last year assessed the viability of a Tasmanian team and suggested the proposal was financially viable and a good cultural fit.
"The taskforce report and the independent Carter report both say that the case for a Tasmanian team stacks up both financially, and in terms of what it can contribute socially and economically in Tasmania," Mr Street said.
He said that the recent success of the Jack Jumpers had shown that Tasmania was able to perform at a national level, and that Tasmanians wanted the exact same thing for their winter sports.
The campaign - which has been funded by the taskforce - has received support from Tasmanian football identities such as Jack and Nick Riewoldt, Abbey Green, and Ben Brown.
Tasmania has been fighting for an AFL licence since the Victorian Football League transitioned into a national competition in 1987, but has been thwarted several times due to concerns of economic viability, and securing the two-thirds majority support needed by the current clubs. The pitch has also received support from every side of politics, with state premier Jeremy Rockliff, Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White, and Greens leader Cassy O'Connor coming together behind the Believe campaign.
"The Tasmanian Liberal government has long been a Believer in our own AFL side and we are proud to stand with the AFL Taskforce, opposition parties, and the community in joining this last push to deliver it,' Mr Rockliff said.
But despite the political solidarity, federal Labor signalled that funding the $750 million needed to build Hobart's planned stadium was not a priority should they win government, something that Mr Street dismissed as premature.
"The push for the stadium in the south isn't at the point where we've even asked for a contribution from the federal government yet. There's money in the state government budget for a feasibility study." he said
