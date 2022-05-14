A Launceston mother with multiple sclerosis says the high cost and long wait times to see a GP have forced her to postpone regular visits to the doctor.
Julianne Smith said accessing a GP has become so expensive and restrictive that she would wait for problems to escalate before making an appointment.
"For myself it's hard," she said.
"I save up problems before I go to make it worth the money, I guess because it's so expensive I make it worthwhile by letting things escalate."
Diagnosed with MS in 2017, Ms Smith said she regularly experienced symptoms associated with the illness, including pain, dizziness and a loss of sensation, but put off having them assessed due to the limited access and high costs.
"Access will be worse, but the cost doesn't help, she said. "It is difficult, but if you have to pay it you have to pay, but you can't pay it if you can't get in there."
Summerdale Medical Practice partner Dr Don Rose said he had found patients were putting off making appointments for single illnesses, with more patients presenting with a list of issues to be assessed.
The mother of three said while GP access for her children was better, a shortage of after-hours clinics had seen her visit the hospital on several occasions.
In one instance, Ms Smith took her one-year-old daughter to the Launceston General Hospital at 9pm where she waited five hours before she was seen by a doctor.
"Kids never seem to get sick in a convenient time frame, so going to the hospital is just a nightmare of an option, but the only option most of the time," she said.
"You've got to sit there for hours at a time and trying to keep children quiet, happy and comfortable is impossible in that situation."
Ms Smith made the comments on Saturday morning following an announcement by the Australian Labor Party that if elected they would commit $970 million to improve Medicare and access to GPs.
She said she hoped the funding commitment would improve after-hours access and make doctors' appointments more affordable.
Lyons Labor MHR Brian Mitchell said there had been a concerning rise in the cost to see a GP in the North, and explained the funding was expected to improve access and reduce those costs.
"The cost of seeing a GP is out of control in Bass. We've seen it go up 37 per cent and in my electorate of Lyons 42 per cent," he said.
"We're going to see $250 million a year nationwide, put into GP access in terms of after-hours and other support for multidisciplinary teams."
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said Labor's announcement threatened the stability of Australia's health care system.
He said nationally the number of people who put off visiting a GP due to cost alone had dropped by five per cent in the last decade and backed the Liberal's 10-year primary health care plan over the Labor funding commitment.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
