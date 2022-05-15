The Northern Midlands Council have yet to secure a funding guarantee from the Liberal party, stalling major street upgrades across the council that have been planned for over 5 years.
Northern Midlands Council Mayor Mary Knowles OAM said that without government funding the much needed upgrades would remain uncompleted.
"We've only got just over 13,500 residents. We haven't got the rates to do that, as well as everything else", Cr Knowles said.
"We have actually started small parts of the work, but we haven't got the funds [to complete it]".
The planned works are for the towns of Campbell Town, Longford, and Perth, and will feature safety upgrades and aesthetic updates.
With fully developed concept plans completed in June last year, the council is now waiting for the works on Main Road in Perth and High Street in Campbell Town to begin. Cr Knowles flagged the need for safer pedestrian crossings in Campbell Town and Perth, as well as an updated parking and additional street furniture.
"Our communities are getting older, they need to be able to sit and rest and enjoy the ambience of the community," she said.
Main street precinct upgrades are also needed to accommodate the region's expected population growth, with Longford experiencing some of the fastest population growth in the state, according to recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Perth's estimated population of 3000 is also expected to double in the next decade, further increasing the need for a substantial redevelopment.
The total price tag is estimated to be at $23 million, which Cr Knowles said would need to met supplied with federal funding.
Despite a pledge from Labor for $8 million in funding to complete the works back in January, the council has yet to hear if the Liberal party intends to match it.
Cr Knowles said that she had been in conversation with Liberal candidate for Lyons Susie Bower, but had not received a funding guarantee.
Labor Lyons MHR Brian Mitchell described the investment as a "shot in the arm" for the regional communities in a statement earlier this year.
