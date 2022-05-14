The Examiner
Big wins for Northern Rangers men and Riverside Olympic women in Northern Championship soccer

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
May 14 2022 - 9:00am
Amelia Wing (right) scored a hat-trick for the Riverside team captained by her sister Chelsea (left).

Amelia Wing and Meg Connolly produced symmetrical contributions in Riverside's 6-0 win over bottom-placed Somerset in the Women's Northern Championship.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

