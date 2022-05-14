Amelia Wing and Meg Connolly produced symmetrical contributions in Riverside's 6-0 win over bottom-placed Somerset in the Women's Northern Championship.
Wing scored a first-half hat-trick - including one direct from a corner - before the prolific Connolly matched the feat after the break with three tidy strikes from distance.
Olympic's co-coach Sabrina Hopewell was delighted with the result.
"Meg's always top quality and can score from anywhere and Amelia is fantastic with her set plays and it was great to see her curl one in from a corner which she does every week at training.
"We had a few walking wounded out there today so I'm really happy with their effort."
Launceston United's unexpected week off from the Women's Super League allowed them to drop a couple of players into their Northern Championship side's derby at Launceston City including Karla Jones against her old team.
Consequently, City coach Richard Reilly was satisfied with the resulting goalless draw in a hard-fought battle of fourth versus fifth.
"We took it to them and it was a good team effort considering the weather and the players that were involved," he said.
"There was a bit of a reaction when we knew we were up against a couple of State League players but in truth there's probably five of our players that could play at that level."
Devonport Strikers were no match for second-placed Burnie United, going down 1-5.
Stephen Pearce's ladder-leading Northern Rangers side had their fixture postponed due to third-placed opponents Ulverstone's cup commitments.
As it was, the North-West outfit went down 3-1 at Kingborough in the Statewide Cup quarter-final.
Northern Rangers were the big winners in the men's championship, making it six wins from six with a 6-1 victory over third-placed Ulverstone.
A hat-trick from Bryley Jordan saw Peter Savill's men cruise home with the other goals coming from Luke Eyles and brothers Sam and Dan Wagner.
The second-versus-third match of the day at Prospect went the way of the visitors as Launceston United stayed one win behind Rangers with a 3-0 defeat of City.
Bottom-placed Riverside Olympic fell just short of the club's third tennis set of the day (after the NPL and women's teams had been on either end of 6-0 results), going down 5-0 to an impressive Somerset outfit.
Keeper Ari Johnson was man of the match with some excellent saves in poor conditions despite being beaten by a handful of expertly-taken goals.
The North-West derby at Valley Road went the way of the home side, Devonport Strikers winning 2-1 against Burnie United.
