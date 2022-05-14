Launceston City coach Lino Sciulli's homework received top marks although he left it late to complete his assignment.
A week after scouting Olympia in their Lakoseljac Cup win at Northern Rangers, Sciulli's side won 4-2 but he said they were only really comfortable win the final goal was scored in the last minute.
Goals from Albert Amankwaa and top scorer Jaden Vidra were both equalised by an Olympia side with just one win to its name, before Gedi Krusa gave the hosts the lead for the third time and Dan Smith iced the win late on.
Sciulli was delighted with the cosmopolitan collection of scorers, his side's goals having their origins in Ghana, Slovakia, Lithuania and England.
"We were never in complete control," he said.
"We attacked well and defended well, but Olympia did too - it was a really good game.
"It was end to end, we just made less mistakes."
City's roller-coaster campaign features four wins but two heavy losses and, understandably, Sciulli is striving for consistency.
"Overall obviously I'm happy with the win," he added. "(Keeper) Lachy (Clark) pulled off one or two great saves, Jaden was good in midfield and Matty Oh, and in fact the whole defence, played really well.
"I'm happy with our set-up but I need to get a better bench."
A week after a cup annihilation to South Hobart, Riverside achieved a moral victory if not an actual one but still found themselves facing some daunting statistics down the bottom of the ladder.
South had to make do with 6-0 instead of 11-0 and Isky Van Doorne and Nick Morton had to settle for braces instead of hat-tricks but it was another one-sided encounter which leaves Olympic with just one goal and one point to their name plus a formidable goal difference of -24.
Coach Rob Murray was left with the unenviable job of trying to maintain morale despite a fifth loss by four or more goals in six matches.
"It was another one that got away from us with simple mistakes and we succumbed to the pressure," he said.
"We're creating chances but we're not creating any scoreboard pressure and that's what we need to work on. We just need to find some goals."
Murray tweaked his structure in a bid to cure the team's goal drought, deploying a midfield three of captain Will Humphrey, Liam Poulson and Kosuke Mizuno with Will Coert and Toby Simeoni supporting Mitch Jones up front.
Had Simeoni taken two clear chances on the half-hour mark, Olympic could have stayed level at the break but instead they were two down to Van Doorne's early deflected effort and Morton's 18th-minute penalty and, in truth, it could have been much more.
Van Doorne killed off the contest early in the second half by pouncing on a Drew Sykes mistake, two goals in a minute - from Bradley Lakoseljac and Josh Divin - put it beyond doubt and Morton coolly completed the rout in stoppage time.
Ladder leaders Devonport beat Clarence 2-0 at Valley Road.
Henry Andrews gave the home side the lead and Brody Denehey wrapped up the points from a Nick Lanau-Atkinson cross.
Second-placed Kingborough hosted third-placed reigning champions Glenorchy in the late game at Lightwood Park.
The Knights prevailed, winning 3-1.
Launceston United completed a perfect opening round of fixtures courtesy of a forfeit from bottom-placed pointless Olympia.
The sides had been due to meet at Birch Avenue on Saturday but Warriors advised Football Tasmania on Thursday of their inability to field a full squad due to injury and work commitments.
In line with competition rules, Football Tasmania awarded ladder-leading United a 3-0 forfeit win.
Fourth-placed Devonport Strikers went down 1-0 to third-placed Clarence Zebras.
Kingborough's game against Taroona was postponed due to the rearranged Statewide Cup quarter-final against Ulverstone, which the Lions won 3-1.
Second-placed South Hobart had the bye for the round.
