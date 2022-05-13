The Examiner
Josh Duffy gets gold medal for Australia at UCI Nations Cup

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
May 13 2022 - 10:00am
GOLDEN: Josh Duffy helped Australia claim a gold medal in Canada.

Launceston's Josh Duffy has shone on the international stage with a prominent role in Australia's opening gold medal at the UCI Nations Cup.

