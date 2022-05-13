Launceston's Josh Duffy has shone on the international stage with a prominent role in Australia's opening gold medal at the UCI Nations Cup.
Duffy traded Launceston for Milton in Canada as the best cyclists from across the world converged for another round of the international tournament.
Duffy teamed up with Conor Leahy, James Moriarty and Graeme Frislie in the men's team pursuit final against Italy.
The Australians powered home in the final stages of the event to catch the Italians on the penultimate lap with a strong finish from Moriarty and Leahy.
"We've put a lot of work and to get this result is amazing," Leahy said.
"(It means) really, really big things - we work really hard as a team and we all live really close to each other and train together every day so to get the gold medal together is excellent.
"We stick to a plan and we knew that it was going to be a really tight race with Italy so all we had to do was stick to our schedule, and if we stuck to it perfectly it would work it out and we would get the victory."
The Australian women's team pursuit squad claimed a silver medal in their final.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
