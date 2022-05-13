The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

AMA's Dr John Saul says now is the time to support Tasmania's public hospitals

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
May 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO ACTION: Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer and Labor's candidate Ross Hart side stepped the question at Thursdays debate. Picture: Paul Scambler

The sidestepping of one of the most critical issues for Northern Tasmanian voters has been called out by the Australian Medical Association Tasmanian president, who said he fears for the future of the state's hospitals if funding is not forthcoming.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.