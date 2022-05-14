From the editor's desk

As we head into the final week of the federal election campaign, much of the news this week will continue to focus on political promises and analysing the actions of candidates.
On Thursday, The Examiner hosted its Battle for Bass debate during which Liberal MHR Bridget Archer went head to head with Labor candidate Ross Hart.
The pair were grilled on key issues impacting Northern Tasmanians - from health, to the cost of living, to family violence.
It was hard to determine a debate winner with the physical and online audience commending both regional leaders for the respectful discussion.
However, it appeared Mr Hart had the room, after making impassioned speeches about Launceston's growing homelessness problem, reforms for aged care and a federal ICAC.
Ms Archer showed vulnerability and shared her own personal experience as a victim-survivor, speaking on the need for more support for family violence victims - which seemed to gain support from the crowd.
When asked simply why she and her party should be re-elected, Ms Archer said Tasmanians should "look at how we've come through this unprecedented crisis" in relation to other countries around the globe.
If re-elected in opposition, Ms Archer believes she would have no issue continuing to advocate for Bass.
"I've taken the fight up to my own government so if I have to take it to the opposition then I'm sure that won't be an issue," she said.
Meanwhile, Mr Hart's final answer focused on his party's policy plans, including reducing the impact of climate change, renewable energy and easing living costs.
But just as it was a tight contest during the debate, political analysts have predicted a tight contest between the pair come May 21.
If you missed the debate, you can watch below:
