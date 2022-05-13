Debate brings cost of living back into election spotlight

Thursday's Battle for Bass Debate between incumbent Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer and Labor's Ross Hart once again brought attention to the key policy differences proposed by the major parties to manage inflation and the accompanying rise in the cost of living.
At the debate, Ms Archer was asked whether her party should take responsibility for the rising cost of living, given that the Liberal Party of Australia often takes credit when the economy appears strong.
Meanwhile, Mr Hart was challenged on the as-yet un-costed nature of many of Labor's proposed solutions to wage stagnation and inflation. Cost of living solutions have remained an election focal point during the campaign, with Labor pledging to do more to lift wages while the Liberal Party leans on its existing policies outlined in the federal budget.
In the debate both candidates toed the party line, with Ms Archer pointing to the federal government's existing measures, such as the halving of the fuel excise tax, while Mr Hart echoed his party's commitment to release full costs before election day.
Speaking to members of The Examiner's Pub Test Panel - a selection of everyday Bass voters - it's clear that cost of living remains a key issue at May 21 looms.
Panellist and volunteer Janice Devine was encouraged by Labor's pledge to raise wages to match inflation, but also thought a "holistic" approach to the economy was needed to ensure small businesses wouldn't suffer.
"We've got to increase productivity [...] If we can get the jobs that will push wages up," she said.
Fellow panellist Craig Hislop said he would have liked to see action on cost of living implemented much earlier, instead of only the Coalition's "short-term solutions".
"My biggest concern is will it go back down? We all know that once prices rise it is very rare for them to drop again. Who is promising to restore prices when Putin's war is over?" he said.
