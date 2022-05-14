Students from Ravenswood Heights Primary School are getting their hands dirty to learn about organic gardening and healthy eating, as part of the 24 Carrots Garden program.
The program, a joint initiative between the state government and the Material Institute, has only recently been implemented in Northern Tasmania and will run for 4 years.
RHPS principal Jason Gunn said it was an investment in the student's future.
"We're really excited about what this is going to bring to our school and then to our community, predominately around getting students or young people to understand what healthy eating looks like, from the garden, to the plate," Mr Gunn said.
"Getting them to physically be involved in the development of the garden beds, the compost, growing, seeding ... then to be able to make it into a product that's clean and edible - that's a really exciting option".
Mr Gunn said that many students hadn't had the opportunity to grow their own food, something he hopes will become a skill that will stay with them for life.
"We're preparing these young people so that when they come to that age where they're looking at their own food preparation, they have the understanding of nutritional food items and how to prepare them".
24 Carrot northern manager Joanne Dean said that the program, which also runs at East Tamar Primary, will be integrated into regular school learning.
"We're hoping for this space to have a ripple effect through community, and share skills, togetherness, and bring people into this space to experience a culture of appreciating this environment", Ms Dean said.
The program has been funded by a $1 million investment by the Department of Education and private donors.
