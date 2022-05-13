The keenest of mountain bike riders will brave the weather and take on a new course at an unusual location on Saturday.
About 50 riders are expected to compete across five classes, with the near 5km course being located at Eastford Creek Vineyard at Sassafras.
The vineyard's owner Rob Nichols warned competitors that the Pinot Punisher would not be for the faint-hearted.
"It's not a friendly ride," he said.
Mr Nichols said he was approached by the Mersey Mountain Bike Club to hold the event.
"I think they thought a sedate ride through the vineyard but we've patched out a route which is about five kilometres long," he said.
"There will be a series of classes from juniors up to elite and even an E-bike section as well.
"We are expecting a reasonable turnout."
Mr Nichols explained the benefits of holding events like this one.
"It allows us to connect with a group who might not otherwise meet at a vineyard," he said.
"We are looking to do events and not all are going to be food and wine events - some are sport related and this fits quite well with that."
Mersey Mountain Bike Club secretary Ashlea Templar said vineyard racing occurs on the mainland and was the inspiration for Saturday's event.
Racing starts at 3pm and a band will be performing from 4pm.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
