Since Launceston YMCA revealed they'd be closed by early June, centre manager Rachael Dobson said they have been reaching out to all levels of government for last-minute support.
It seems since that revelation in April, conversations have stalled with all levels of government. The Examiner previously reported the City of Launceston announced they will not be able to help YMCA Launceston.
"The YMCA has made a positive contribution to Launceston over many years; however the City of Launceston is not in a position to provide additional funds for such a significant shortfall," Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said at the time.
Speaking as an individual councillor, Launceston deputy mayor Danny Gibson said he hadn't heard any updates in regards to successful funding from state or federal governments.
"I really recognise the role that the YMCA has in that part of our city and I'm hopeful that a significant shortfall can be found before the date in June," he said.
"I'm hopeful as we enter the last week of the election campaign and as we seek to continue that facility we recognise that the history of the YMCA is so closely aligned with Kings Meadows, with Youngtown and with that part of the city.
"Importantly, what the YMCA does is act as a hub and we know that the facilities like the gym like the courts, as well as other services like childcare and birthdays are really important."
City of Launceston councillor Alan Harris echoed those thoughts and the importance of having community facilities in all areas of Launceston.
"For the past 50 years, the YMCA has been a much loved part of Kings Meadows, providing a range of valued services to the local community," he said.
"I haven't seen the details of the YMCA's request for financial assistance, however local councils do not usually fund recurrent operational expenses of community organisations, be it a local football club or the YMCA.
"The YMCA's building is located on council-owned land and if the current operator ceases trading, it is my hope that another community-based organisation can step in and utilise the building for the benefit of the local community."
YMCA Launceston will have to close its doors to 500 members and over 20 staff in early June if no funding is delivered.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
