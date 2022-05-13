Fatal New Norfolk crash likely caused by Valium-induced drowsiness

According to the state coroner, the death of a woman in a two-vehicle collision near New Norfolk last year was likely caused when the woman - who was under the influence of diazepam - fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the oncoming lane.
In an autopsy following the crash, Joanne Dulcie Cooper, who died on July 21 last year, was discovered to have diazepam - more commonly known by the brand name Valium - in her system before she died, despite not having a prescription for the drug.
Around 3pm on the day in question, Ms Cooper - who had a "lengthy history of drug abuse" - was driving from her house in Buckland to New Norfolk. While travelling along Tea Tree Road, Ms Cooper's car drifted into the opposite lane and collided with an Isuzu truck.
In his report into the crash, coroner Simon Cooper concluded that it was "likely" she fell asleep at the wheel. He went on to add it was likely that "the drowsiness which directly contributed to the happening of the crash was attributable, at least in part, to her use of non-prescription diazepam".
In the crash, Ms Cooper sustained severe brain, chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries and was taken to Royal Hobart Hospital, where she ultimately died when the decision was made to discontinue life-support.
