Updated

Two vehicles wrecked in Legana crash, near Legana Plants Plus.

Updated May 13 2022 - 6:27am, first published 3:34am
Two vehicles wrecked in latest West Tamar Highway crash

Another two-vehicle collision on West Tamar Highway has left two cars severely damaged, but it appears the occupants walked away without severe injuries.

