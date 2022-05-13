Two vehicles wrecked in latest West Tamar Highway crash

Another two-vehicle collision on West Tamar Highway has left two cars severely damaged, but it appears the occupants walked away without severe injuries.
The crash occurred about 1pm on Friday afternoon near Legana Plants Plus. Tasmania Police and emergency services arrived shortly after and by 2pm both cars had been moved to the side and traffic was once again flowing.
Both cars sustained substantial damage to their front halves, suggesting they were travelling in different directions when they collided. That said, the exact cause of the crash remains undetermined.
One vehicle's bonnet was entirely destroyed and its wheel had been dislodged. By the time emergency services arrived at the scene all occupants involved in the crash had stepped outside of their vehicles.
One of the drivers was taken to Launceston General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash occurred less than a kilometre away from an earlier crash on May 5, which took the life of an 80-year-old man.
