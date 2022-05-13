Two-vehicle crash at Legana holts traffic

Two vehicles have collided on the West Tamar Highway near Legana Plants Plus.
Police said motorists should to avoid the area until the scene is cleared and obey traffic diversions that are in place.
The crash happened about 1pm and it is not known if there are any injuries at this stage.
