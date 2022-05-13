The Examiner
Two-vehicle crash on the West Tamar Highway at Legana, near Legana Plants Plus.

Updated May 13 2022 - 4:04am, first published 3:34am
Two-vehicle crash at Legana holts traffic

Two vehicles have collided on the West Tamar Highway near Legana Plants Plus.

