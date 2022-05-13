There is not much you could see in a brick factory that these gents have not seen over the years- Andrew Barham, business unit manager at Austral Bricks
Three employees of Austral Bricks at Longford are being honoured after serving 30 and 40 continuous years at the company.
Advertisement
Production and maintenance manager Tony Ferrall, plant and kiln operator Shane Ritter and machine operator Jason Farrow have all worked at the factory since it's early years after opening in 1978.
All three began work in their teenage years as brick stackers, which back in the day involved packaging bricks directly off the hot kiln cars onto pallets.
This was the only way of unloading bricks at Longford up until robots were introduced in 2008, following Austral Bricks' acquision of Nubrik.
Business unit manager Andrew Barham said that all three men have shown varied skills and performed multiple roles over their careers.
READ MORE: Optimal Group buy land in Westbury
"There is not much you could see in a brick factory that these gents have not seen over the years," he said.
"It's this dedication and experience that has enabled the Longford Plant and the Tasmanian business to continue to improve year on year and ensure it continues to improve into the future.
"I congratulate Tony, Shane and Jason for achieving these rare milestones and thank them for their continued contributions and the support they have provided to each employee past and present."
Tony Ferrall said he started stacking bricks in 1981.
"It's been a good company to work for over the years. I can't believe it's been 40 years," he said.
"I'm a Longford local, so it's great to have a great place to work close to home."
Jason Farrow said that he has seen the company change over his time.
"It's crazy to think I've been here for 40 years," he said.
"I started out stacking bricks when I was 16, did that for 12 years then I worked on the kiln for 13 years, now I'm on the machine that stacks the bricks. I've been involved in every part."
Shane Ritter of Youngtown has worked in various roles over the years.
"Started off on the brick stacking and then after 20-something years I went onto the kiln and I'm still there now. I've seen a lot change," he said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.