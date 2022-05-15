Concerns have been raised by residents over a 17-lot subdivision in St Leonards, claiming there are an abundance of native life in the area and the extra traffic could lead to a higher rate of car crashes.
Acting as Launceston Planning Authority, councillors will consider public feedback on the rezoning and as well as the rezoning application itself.
The amendment for the Abels Hill Road in St Leonards is to rezone the rural resource from a general residence into a subdivision for 17 lots.
Previously, the same property came to council in March for 16 residential lots plus a road and balance.
Council initiated the planning scheme amendment and approved the development application in March, the application and permit were exhibited from March 19 to April 22.
The key areas of concern brought up by residents were natural habitat and traffic.
In their submission, a couple who live in the area wrote they often see native animals in the trees on the land, such as Wedge Tailed Eagles and other bird species like cockatoos, hawks and rosellas feeding in the trees and grass on the site.
The residents said they would often see land-dwelling creatures like wallabies, echidnas and blue-tongued lizards.
"Developing this land into residential housing will cause loss of habitat for these animals, who play an important role in our ecosystem," the residents stated in their submission.
In regards to traffic, it was mentioned in the submission they witnessed drivers often speeding along Abels Hill Roads.
"While the road has a 10-tonne limit, many large trucks still venture up and down Abels Hill Road, slowing traffic," they stated.
They were concerned more cars from the development would raise the potential for car collisions on an already busy road.
The issues raised were addressed in the report by City of Launceston town planner. The report stated "the site is not shown as being within a priority habitat overlay of the planning scheme."
In response to traffic, the report stated council's traffic engineers "are satisfied that currently Abels Hill Road operates well within its capacity and that the extra traffic likely from the proposal can be safely accommodated."
The report will be discussed during the council meeting held on Thursday, May 19.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
