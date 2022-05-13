A child sexual abuse survivor has told the Commission of Inquiry into the state government's response to institutional child sexual abuse that he needed to get permission from his perpetrator for the Education Department to release details of complaints against him.
Hobart man Sam Leishman told the commission on Friday that he had been sexually abused by a male teacher at his school from the age of 12 in the late 1970s.
Advertisement
He said it was decades later, through coverage of the Royal Commission into institutional responses towards child sexual abuse, that he realised he had been a victim of abuse.
Mr Leishman said he identified with the experiences victim-survivors had submitted to the inquiry and decided to make a complaint to police.
He soon learned his perpetrator, Darrel George Harington, had a string of complaints against him over three decades and that he had been moved between schools despite the complaints.
Mr Leishman said after Harington's conviction to some of the abuse complaints against him in 2015, he expected that the Education Department would make contact with him to investigate itself how the abuse perpetrated against him had been able to occur.
READ MORE: Optimal Group buy land in Westbury
He said six weeks passed before he contacted the department to tell his story.
A response was received a month later which stated that advice was being sought on how to address his concerns.
More months passed and Mr Leishman wrote again to the department.
This time, the letter was ignored.
A meeting was finally held with Mr Leishman in 2017, two years after Harington had been sentenced.
In seeking answers to how many complaints had been made about Harington and why he had been transferred between schools, Mr Leishman was told he would need to make a Right to Information request to the department.
As the information pertained to another individual, the request would need to be approved by his perpetrator.
"I'd been responsible for this man going to jail and then I'm going to ask him for permission to give me information about the circumstances pertaining to that," Mr Leishman said
"It just didn't sit well at all.
"I felt that I was going to be made to jump through hoops and things were just going to be made more and more difficult for me."
Advertisement
Mr Leishman said through legal representation, he had managed to have some questions answered, but he felt there was a lot more information being withheld from him.
"I still don't feel that everything's been laid out on the table," he said.
Education Department secretary Tim Bullard agreed with Mr Leishman that it was a reasonable expectation for the department to reach out to him when the trial against Harington concluded.
He said Mr Leishman's experience with the department was an example of how the bureaucratic process got in the way of humanity and supporting healing.
Mr Bullard said he did not believe the department's response to Mr Leishman was trauma-informed, person-centred or consistent with community expectations.
He said the department did not have any policy or procedure in place to assist in meeting the expectations necessary to demonstrate support and understanding of victim-survivor's experience.
Advertisement
"We actually need to try and work out how we then adjust the legislative or administrative processes of government to achieve that rather than set them up as barriers," Mr Bullard said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.