Lifeline Tasmania has won a LiFE award from the Tasmanian Suicide Prevention Community Network for its work in addressing the need for more suicide support services in Northern Tasmania.
The award for Innovative Practice was given for research that Lifeline commissioned through the University of Tasmania's Centre for Rural Health, and highlighted the need for 'postvention' support for people who were bereaved by suicide in northern regional areas.
Lifeline Tasmania deputy chief executive Clare Pearson said that 'postvention' support after suicide was often overlooked, and had not been implemented in Northern Tasmania.
"We were getting the suicide bereavement groups up and running, and had planned to do them throughout the state, but found that we particularly were encountering barriers to getting those groups established in the north of the state," Ms Pearson said.
"It was clear that we needed to understand more about what was going on. So we were able to commission - through funding from primary health Tasmania - the Centre for Rural Health to conduct this research."
CRH project manager and PhD candidate Laura Grattidge said a key part of their research was in identifying the need for better access to peer support and community services in the north.
"Unfortunately in our rural areas one of the things that catches people the most is the stigma around not wanting to access help, or be seen to access help because of those traditions around being stoic," Ms Grattidge said.
"[Rural areas] need flexible funding arrangements and programs that are adaptable. There's no one size fits all approach, full stop, let alone in rural areas where they just don't have access to the services or supports that a lot of urban areas do."
Senior Lecturer in rural health and CRH lead Dr Heather Bridgman said that Lifeline initially approached the centre two years ago in an effort to support rural Tasmanians in bereavement support after a suicide.
Ms Bridgman said the number one finding from their research was a greater need for peer support, and creating stronger community health networks.
"There's a lot of stuff that goes on in smaller areas where it's reliant on people and not systems," Dr Bridgman said.
"Thinking of the rural and regional context - there's a huge ripple effect after completed suicide in a small town, and everyone is impacted in some way".
"So what what is exciting for me is when we do a piece of research ... and then a service actually implements them".
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
