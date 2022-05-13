Traffic blocked on Bass Highway stretch

A disconnected trailer is blocking a stretch of the Bass Highway, Deloraine.
Tasmania Police said the Bass Highway, in the vicinity of the Deloraine Bridge, is currently closed while the trailer is blocking the road.
Advertisement
Traffic is being diverted at Bowerbank Link thorugh Deloraine until the trailer can be removed.
MORE TO COME.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, covering Tasmania's North-West regions.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, covering Tasmania's North-West regions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.