Launceston tenpin bowler Logan Ruffin, 16, has been nominated for the male athlete of the year category of The Examiner's Junior Sport Awards.
He'd love to represent Australia one day and is competing for the state's 18 and under outfit at nationals in Hobart in July.
Advertisement
It comes after he won two medals - a silver for squads and a bronze for overall - at the national titles last year.
The 16-year-old has enjoyed a stellar run winning Launceston Tenpin Bowling Association's (LTBA) junior boys' bowler of the year for 2020 and 2021. He earned 214 points to take out last year's prize.
He recently won the 18 and under boys' singles at the Devonport junior championships.
The youngster added to the numerous trophies he had already won in junior singles since he started bowling five years ago.
The LTBA member plays junior singles on Friday afternoons as well as in the Tuesday Tornadoes league.
He is among the youngest players in Tuesday Tornadoes which consists of about a dozen teams primarily made up of adults. Their team claimed first and second place the past two seasons.
He bowls with his dad Michael who inspired him to take up the sport.
"In 2017, there was a program called Bowl Patrol and he said you should give it a try," Ruffin said.
Bowl Patrol is a national junior program.
The Riverside High grade 10 student said he enjoyed the competitive aspect of tenpin bowling as well as the social side.
"It's very competitive but very fun to play as well, it's not a bad competitive," he said.
"And everyone knows each other so you're playing against your friends."
Ruffin has also taken tennis lessons since he was six and would love to play competitively in the future.
The teenager's nomination comes as Tenpin Bowling Australia has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2022 International Bowling Federation World Cup and International Bowling Federation Para Bowling World Cup.
Those events are on from November 3-23.
World number one bowler Jason Belmonte and reigning World Cup champion Bec Whiting are Australian.
Advertisement
Mowbray Cricket Club's Jensen Smith was nominated for the male rising star category last week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.