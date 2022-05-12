Qantas plane returns to Coast after engine shutdown mid-flight

Pilots were forced to shutdown an engine midair and return to their departure point on the Coast on Thursday morning.
A Melbourne-bound Qantas flight only made it a short way across the Bass Strait before it was forced to turn around, circling above the Dial Range a number of times before it landed back at the Devonport airport.
Advertisement
A Qantas spokesperson said the plane made a priority landing, but it was not considered an emergency.
"Shortly after take-off from Devonport, our pilots received an alert in the cockpit about a [sic] issue with one of the aircraft engines," the spokesperson said.
"The pilots followed standard procedure and manually shut the engine down and returned to Devonport.
"These aircraft can operate safely on one engine and the flight landed without incident.
"The aircraft will be inspected by engineers before returning to service."
The flight crew returned to Devonport for an uneventful landing.- ATSB
They said the affected passengers were being provided with an alternate flight, and apologised for the inconvenience.
A spokesperson for the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the organisation had been notified.
"The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified of an incident involving a Dash 8-300 after take-off from Devonport, Tasmania on 12 May," they said.
"During initial climb, there was an in-flight shut-down of one of the aircraft's engines.
"The flight crew returned to Devonport for an uneventful landing at about 12:15pm local time.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.