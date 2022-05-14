In the middle of a frantic week, I had a call from an angry parent.
What a call. What an amazing woman.
She was angry that the NDIS didn't provide what she needed for her child.
Disability equipment is expensive - and with the gap in Medicare co-payments at 30 per cent, the added cost of a disability to any family is the stuff of dreams, bad dreams.
Because of the uniqueness of equipment and the relatively low demand, compared to, for instance, a Toyota, and the complexity of individual need, disability equipment is expensive.
Items like hoists, standers and communication access devices each cost about the same as a small car.
We have the NDIS. Equipment and services. Choice and control, they said.
This young mother and I agreed that the NDIS has become mean-spirited. It's been manipulated by bureaucrats to save money, not spend.
We agreed that during this election campaign, political parties are saying nothing about increasing the funding required for the NDIS to provide the services, programs and equipment people with disability deserve and need.
Worse still are political motherhood statements ... "person at the centre".
Instead, the scheme that over-promised, now under-delivers on the needs of Australians of all ages who live with disability.
And that's the cruellest.
As she reads carefully, our young mother, who thinks the NDIS is there to help, discovers, moment by moment, blow by blow, that the legislation that is meant to protect her child is, in fact, a hollow document filled with escape clauses for the Commonwealth.
There's the argument that we cannot afford the true cost of health and disability services and supports. That a small piece of the pie is better than going hungry.
The usual victims of this flawed thinking are the very young and the very old.
The health and disability systems, designed by bureaucrats who are healthy, wealthy and mostly white, are aimed at their demographic.
Along the way, systems are tweaked. Consultation is alleged. Choice and control have evaporated.
As I get older, I am constantly reminded of conversations with bureaucrats and one in particular: "We don't want people living in regional Australia - it costs too much to provide services''.
Imagine then, being disabled or elderly in regional Australia - relying on diminished services?
Last week, I also spoke with an elderly gentleman from the NW, who told me the desperate and sorry state of his brother's health.
Two years ago, his older brother attended a GP for a category five skin problem.
By the time he got to a specialist, his problem had worsened to category one. If he wanted surgery, he could self-fund, they said. Or keep waiting. Really? He's 83. How much longer?
My solution. Widen the GST. Increase the GST on luxury items.
Don't get me started about what is a luxury? I imagine there's an algorithm somewhere that could very quickly discern essential from luxury.
The invasion of Ukraine has set in motion another time of economic uncertainty.
There's no denying the impact inflation will have on us all, but most especially the elderly and young families.
In the comfortable, white, middle, many will be okay. They won't do without.
But what about that little boy, a toddler, born with a disability in a family that wants him to get interventions, programs and the equipment he needs to thrive? Will he, like the the elderly old fella, be forced to spend his life accepting the crumbs from the table? Will we go back to a world where the elderly and people living with disability are invisible? Is that what government wants? Is that the best we can do?
