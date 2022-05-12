First place will be on the line once again when Rocherlea welcomes second-place Longford for a top of the table clash in the competition.
The pair of Tigers have been the form sides of the competition with Longford chasing their fourth win in a row and Rocherlea are targeting their fifth win on the trot since both sides tasted defeat on opening day.
With both sides featuring star-studded midfields and the likes of Josh Holton (Rocherlea) and Luke Murfitt-Cowen (Longford) in attack, there are plenty of big names for the neutral observer to enjoy.
Both coaches were singing from the same hymn book with their eyes firmly focused on the contest in the centre of the ground on Saturday.
"I think who will win the contested footy will shape the game, we might be set for a bit of bad weather this weekend as well so that will put a bit more pressure on that side of the game," Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said.
"Whoever does that area well will come out on top."
Longford coach Beau Thorp added: "It's going to be about the contest and it'll probably be won or lost in the middle.
"They've got a class midfield with Jordan Cousens, Josh Ponting, Jack Rushton, they're guys that have all had a lot of experience at TSL level and had success at NTFA level so we'll be keeping a close eye on them."
Longford's midfield will be bolstered with Kacey Curtis set to come into their midfield rotation as the former North Launceston Bomber marks his return from a shoulder injury.
"He's one of our top end players ... he'll be back in the seniors after playing in the reserves on the weekend, he's a very tough inside midfielder so we'll be very happy to see him back," Thorp said.
"It's still a game of football and you've got to go about your business, playing at home doesn't guarantee the win ... there's a lot of good teams and if you're not going on the day, you'll get found out."
The Saints will be targeting their third win of the year against the team below them on the table when Bridgenorth travel across to George Town.
The game shapes as an evenly matched affair with both sides capable of an upset on their day as seen when the Parrots accounted for Longford in the opening round or when the Saints beat Hillwood in round three.
The Parrots are looking to get back to winning ways after four losses on the trot since their victory in round one.
Parrots coach Phil Lethborg believes his side needs to trust the process and their luck will change on-field.
"We're pretty keen for it, pretty keen to bounce back after a couple of poor weeks, very keen to make amends," he said.
"The message has been just to remain positive and stick to the way we play and not give the ball back to the opposition."
With wet weather predicted on some forecasts for the weekend, the game will likely come down to the execution of the fundamentals between two evenly matched sides.
"We just have to adapt, I don't see it as a disadvantage when it is wetter, you need to make the most of your opportunities and defend well," Lethborg said.
Saints' co-coach Joel Coad added: "I think we enjoy the wet weather, we showed it at the back end of last year when the ground became a bit of a mud pit, it sort of brought other teams back to us.
"This year we're pretty well-built so I'd back us in the wet."
The Saints will welcome Luke Crane to the side with the former 2008 Magarey Medal winner and two-time NTFA premiership player a major inclusion.
Hillwood will look to consolidate their place in the top four as they host Deloraine with the Roos still searching for their first win of the season.
South Launceston make the trek out to Scottsdale.
