Letters to the editor | May 14, 2022

May 14, 2022
Updated May 14 2022 - 12:17am, first published May 13 2022 - 8:30pm
Liberal senator Wendy Askew.

EMPLOYMENT AND THE ECONOMY

IN claiming 31,000 more Tasmanians are in work under the Morrison government Senator Wendy Askew fails to put that employment figure in context (The Examiner, May 5).

