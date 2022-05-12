Round five: Dennis has healthy lead in men's premier MVP voting

Bracknell's Matthew Dennis is four votes clear of second-ranked Jordan Cousens (Rocherlea) in the NTFA most valuable player award after five rounds.
The coaches vote for the best players from senior matches in men's and women's divisions.
The coaches select the three best players from the match. Each coach shall select 3,2,1 best players from the match.
Each coach must give at least one player from the opposing team a 3, 2 or 1 vote. A player from the losing team can't receive 3 votes.
Coaches must vote on merit and select the best players who influenced the game and not favour their own players.
