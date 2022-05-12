The Examiner
Round five: Dennis has healthy lead in men's premier MVP voting

May 12 2022 - 11:00pm
IN THE LEAD: Bracknell ruckman Matty Dennis is the front-runner in the men's premier MVP voting after five rounds. Picture: Craig George

Bracknell's Matthew Dennis is four votes clear of second-ranked Jordan Cousens (Rocherlea) in the NTFA most valuable player award after five rounds.

