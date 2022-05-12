Bragging rights in the famous cross-town rivalry will go on the line when the Northern Hawks and Cavaliers to battle at the Silverdome on Friday.
The fixture shapes as the game of the round in the Tasmanian Netball League with the sides occupying the top two positions on the table.
Advertisement
The Northern Hawks have been perfect to this point in the season with last year's grand finalists holding an unbeaten record over the first eight games of the season.
One of the Hawks' wins was a classic derby battle in round five when the ladder-leaders faced a double-digit deficit at the main break before storming home in the second half to win by two points.
The result left the Cavaliers searching for answers after tasting defeat in front of the vocal Silverdome crowd.
They have heeded the lessons from that defeat with the reigning premiers enjoying a four-game winning streak heading into the second derby of the season.
"Usually the Hawks have a really strong start and then we turn the tables around but it was quite uncharacteristic [and] our third quarter was a little problematic," Cavaliers' Dannie Carstens said.
"There were a couple of things going into the attacking end, a couple of poor passes, a couple of loose balls that we don't get and all of a sudden it that can be a six, seven or eight goal turnaround for a team.
"It's about making sure that we're capitalising on our own possession and scoring off our shots ... and we take time to value possession and make the most the most of the opportunity."
I think those high pressure games really bring that rivalry to the surface- Danni Pickett
Despite their unblemished ledger on the season, the Hawks are also taking a renewed focus into the derby.
"Last time, it certainly wasn't the plan to get off to that slow start so from that game onwards, fast starts have been the goal," Hawks captain Danni Pickett said.
"Over the last couple of weeks, we've been able to turn that around and we've had really good first quarters.
"For us to be able to know within ourselves that we're able to come back from really big margins is a positive but we don't want to be putting ourselves in those positions going forward."
READ MORE: Garside impressed by McFerran's efforts
While the two have been constant foes on the court throughout the roster season and the regularly in the season deciders, their storied rivalry remains a key focus for both sides.
The Hawks' new recruit Lynette Childs was struck by the passionate and frenzied nature of the derby.
"Lynette came from Queensland not really knowing what to expect, obviously she knew we were rivals within the North but she mentioned after the game that she didn't realise how intense it was going to be," Pickett said.
Advertisement
"I think those high pressure games really bring that rivalry to the surface with the passion that we both have for netball."
The 19-and-unders start at 6.30pm at the Silverdome before the opens entertain on centre court from 8pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.