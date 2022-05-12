With the grand final series done, dusted and swept, the Tasmania JackJumpers will pivot towards rebuilding their roster in time for their second NBL season.
There are serious questions for the JackJumpers' front office to ponder with the likes of Josh Adams, Josh Magette and MiKyle McIntosh all needing to be re-signed ahead of next season.
MiKyle, Josh Adams and Josh Magette are unbelievable people and they are an integral part of this team- Jarred Bairstow
The trio of imports all joined the league's newest franchise on one-year deals prior to the season and coach Scott Roth has previously indicated those discussions will start in a few weeks now that Tasmania's finals commitments have ended.
Jarred Bairstow is hopeful to see the two Americans (Adams and Magette) as well as the Canadian (McIntosh) back in Tasmanian colours next year.
"I'd love to run it back with the same group like MiKyle, Josh Adams and Josh Magette are unbelievable people and they are an integral part of this team," he said.
"That is the reality of it, all 14 guys on this team as of right now are unbelievable people.
"It's been reported over and over again that we're a bunch of talentless hacks but the fact [is] that we're really good people, dudes that just come in everyday and get the job done."
Bairstow revealed that the JackJumpers' imports had been key to the locker room culture which had helped Tasmania's run to the grand final series in their debut season.
"There's not too many imports that come in and are as unselfish as those three so I'd love to have them back and if you'd want to replace them that's a tough task to do," he said.
"I am sure they'd be keen to come back and run it back and get it going."
Adams has previously said that he would be open to returning to the franchise after a stand-out campaign in which he scored 36 points in game two of the grand final series and made the all-NBL second team.
The American has mentioned that the negotiations would be left to his agent and the JackJumpers' front office but he had enjoyed his time in the Apple Isle after spending most of his professional career in Europe.
The JackJumpers have already made moves to maintain their inaugural squad after recently announcing Matt Kenyon on a one-year deal and Will Magnay on a two-year deal.
Those moves come after Kenyon established himself as a key member of the JackJumpers' starting five while Magnay was also a starter before having his season ended prematurely with an injury.
Sean Macdonald and Jock Perry also have the door open for them to re-join the JackJumpers next season after both featuring on the roster as development players.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
