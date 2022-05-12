Third-placed Meander Valley has the chance to claim its first big scalp of the season with a clash against fourth-ranked Evandale at Westbury Recreation Ground on Saturday.
The Suns have built their season well.
After losses to top-two sides South Launceston and George Town in the early rounds they have comfortably beaten Deloraine and Longford in the past fortnight.
Playing-coach Kate Bowland feels it will be a hard-fought contest.
"We always put up a good fight and Evandale have proven to be quite strong this year," she said. "It'll be exciting to see how the game unfolds."
The Suns will have to complete their mission without two of their best.
Forward-pocket/back-pocket Jackie Harvey (ribs) and midfielder/centre-half forward Charlotte How (soreness) are injured.
Recruit Naomi Stubbs, who has just picked up the game, will play her second match of the season.
Bowland said her group had done some tinkering since losing to the Saints by 16 points and Bulldogs by 40 points.
"The George Town game was our first match and we were still trying to suss out where we were going to position our players," she said. "We had a handful of first-year players we needed to try and settle in positions.
"So now we've done that and had a couple of wins where we've been able to move girls around the field and get them settled, playing in roles more suited to them."
While the Suns have been strong at the contest, Bowland feels the next step is to consistently lock the ball in their forward line.
Spacing at stoppages and contests is an area Meander Valley is working on.
"The main thing we're telling our girls is to not cluster around the footy," she said.
"So making sure we're creating space, opening up the game so that we actually have room to move because women's footy can be quite messy."
Bowland said she was getting more consistent numbers at training which was leading to better development.
"We've been asking for a lot of feedback from our players and a lot of them have been wanting to do some more full-scale drills," she said. "Having the extra numbers at training really helps. We're starting to find we're able to run out more of a game now than earlier in the season."
In the other match, Deloraine hosts South Launceston. George Town and Longford have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
