Launceston United and Riverside are set to pack up and hit the road after the latest statewide cup draw was revealed.
Launceston United, who are flying high in the Women's Super League, are set to return to Taroona for their semi-final in the women's statewide cup.
Taroona's home ground will bring fond memories rushing back for United after the ladder-leaders won 5-1 in April during their league encounter.
Awaiting United or Taroona on the other side of the cup draw will be one of the Devonport Strikers, Ulverstone or Kingborough trifecta.
Devonport are already booked into the semi-finals but Ulverstone and Kingborough still have to play out their quarter-final clash after it was postponed last time.
There is a possibility of an all-Launceston final in the under-20's statewide cup if the results fall the way of Launceston City and Riverside.
City are travelling to South Hobart for their semi-final encounter while Riverside are off to Valley Road after being drawn away to Devonport Strikers.
The two Launceston sides experienced different roads to the cup semi-finals with City edging Glenorchy 1-0 to secure their spot while Riverside were involved in an 11-goal frenzy which finished 7-4 in their favour over Ulverstone.
The games will be played on May 28-29.
