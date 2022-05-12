Bridgenorth are relishing the chance to build consistency after they had a couple of early season byes in the NTFAW premier competition.
The Parrots played the first two rounds and then had a fortnight off. They play six weekends in a row in the lead up to two more weeks off in June.
Coach Bobby Beams said the group was excited to string consecutive games together and see where they're at come mid-June.
"We're keen to just keep our season ticking along, we've been going fairly well getting continuity with our game after we had a couple of byes and player unavailability with COVID.
"We don't want to jinx ourselves, hopefully we get a good run at it for a bit and keep learning our structures."
Their biggest test awaits on Friday night.
The second-ranked Parrots, with three wins and one loss, play unbeaten Launceston at home at 7pm.
"We had a good hit-out against them last year and got within three points," Beams said. "It'll be about bringing pressure and not letting them get the easy footy." The Parrots had great preparation last weekend for the clash when they defeated Scottsdale by six goals.
"Scottsdale brought a lot of pressure and heat to the contest and even though it was a six-goal margin they played a lot better than that right to the end and really pressured us," Beams said.
Honing their movement into the forward line is something the Parrots are working hard at this year.
"We're doing a of lot work on finding those smarter options moving the ball forward, it can be easy to make the game congested and it naturally does happen," the coach said.
"We continue to do a lot work on more efficient ball use moving forward so we can create better opportunities to score."
Beams said the side would be similar to last week with no major injuries this week.
However, Alycia Morley did her anterior cruciate ligament in round one and Charley Freeman-Finn sustained a shoulder injury in round four.
Hillwood hosts Old Scotch and Scottsdale has Old Launcestonians on Saturday.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
