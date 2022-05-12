Advertisement
Smart sprinter Ethical Dilemma will have two important factors in his favour when he resumes from a spell in a strong Benchmark 76 Handicap at Spreyton on Sunday.
The six-year-old has an excellent first-up record and he loves the synthetic track where he has recorded five of his seven career wins.
Ethical Dilemma started his last preparation with a win over some of the state's best sprinters, including Deroche, Galenus, Gee Gee Secondover and Liffeybeau.
Longford trainer Peter Luttrell is expecting another bold showing on Sunday, while conceding that the race has attracted an above average quality field.
"I've just brought him back from the swimming pool and he's been leaping in the air and carrying on - he's jumping out of his skin," Luttrell said.
"He's coming up against some good horses but there looks to be a lot of pace in the race which will suit him.
"I expect him and Our Little Ted to be the swoopers and it will just be a matter of whether they can pick them up in time."
Luttrell bought Ethical Dilemma from South Australia when he was still a maiden.
"The bloke I bought him off said I'd have a lot of fun with him," the trainer recalled.
"Will Clarken had him over there but the training tracks in Adelaide are just too busy and he used to get too stirred up.
"I always try to work him when it's a bit quieter.
"He can be playful at times and is a cheeky bugger but there's no dirt in him."
Luttrell knew after Ethical Dilemma won his second start in Tasmania at Spreyton in August 2019 that he'd been a good buy.
"I said to Peter Staples in an interview after that race that I thought he was going to be a pretty fair horse," the trainer said.
"And, he's turned out better than pretty fair - he's a real nice horse.
"Although he's won most of his races at Spreyton, he's also won twice at Mowbray."
As well as five wins, Ethical Dilemma's 21 starts on the synthetic have also produced six seconds and four thirds.
Overall, he has recorded seven wins and 15 placings and earned $144,000.
Longford trainer Todd Rattray believes the start will probably be the key to whether he can win another North Eastern Pacing Cup at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Rattray, who has won two of the past five editions of the race with Fortino and Full Speed Ahead, will be represented by 10m-marker Kadar.
Although he's never won from behind the tapes, Kadar has had only two of his 40 runs in standing-start races.
"He's not the best from a stand but he did go away safely last time," Rattray said.
"If he does go away on Sunday and can get up there, he'll be a good chance.
"He ran a good last half last time (when third to Sea Double Ugrant and Aqua Sancta) in higher grade."
Sea Double Ugrant was able to dictate in front in that race, running quarters of 33.4 and 31.3 before a 56.3 last 800m.
Kadar settled last in the small field and had to improve without cover from the bell. He was beaten less than 4m.
Rattray said he was happy enough with Kadar's past two runs but knows the five-year-old can go better.
"He's a nice horse if I can get him right," the trainer said.
"He can run some good times at home."
Kadar is one of six horses handicapped on 10m in Sunday night's 2698m staying contest.
The race is being run at Mowbray after the annual Scottsdale meeting in January was called off due to forecast thunderstorms and COVID concerns with staff.
It will be the third time in eight years that Scottsdale hasn't been able to host its feature race.
The Cup was run at Carrick in 2021 when won by Tisu Spirit and at Mowbray in 2015 when won by Vande Velde.
GARETH RATTRAY will have a good idea what to expect from some of his opposition when drives Sunny Sanz in Sunday's other feature, the Launceston Mile.
Rattray drove Similan Beach when he won second-up after a long layoff in Hobart 18 days ago and also drove Racketeers Boy at his last start in the Devonport Cup in January.
However his association with Sunny Sanz, trained by his uncle Kent Rattray, runs much deeper.
He has driven the six-year-old at his past 16 starts for five wins and five placings.
John Walters drove the gelding to his first seven wins.
Rattray will be chasing his second successive Launceston Mile after winning last year on Scooterwillrev.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
