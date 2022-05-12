The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Shadow Minister for Women Tanya Plibersek pledges $2.25 million in Launceston

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated May 12 2022 - 8:16am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley, Shadow Minister for Women, Tanya Plibersek, and Bass Labor candidate Ross Hart. Picture: Supplied

Domestic violence services received a significant boost yesterday as shadow minister for women Tanya Plibersek visited Launceston yesterday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.