Domestic violence services received a significant boost yesterday as shadow minister for women Tanya Plibersek visited Launceston yesterday.
Ms Plibersek said, if elected to power in the upcoming election, federal Labor would provide $2.25 million for additional crisis accommodation in Northern Tasmania.
Advertisement
She said she expected that figure would be enough to help as many as 202 women and children to find refuge. She revealed the party would also fund 12 workers to help 960 women and support them during "the hardest time of their lives".
"Women and children fleeing violence are turned away every night from emergency accommodation ... they end up sleeping in their cars, couch-surfing with friends, or worse still - staying in or returning to violent homes where their own safety is at risk," she said.
"Too often when a woman is fleeing a violent situation people ask 'why didn't she leave?' what they should be asking is 'where would she go?' and 'who would help?'"
The commitment comes as part of Labor's promise to establish the Housing Australia Future Fund to build 30,000 social and affordable homes across the country.
That includes 4,000 homes for women and children fleeing violence and older women on low incomes who are at risk of homelessness, plus an additional $100 million for crisis accommodation.
Yemaya Women's Support Service specialist family violence councillor, Chris, said any investment in accommodation for those seeking safe refuge was greatly welcomed and beneficial to the state's north.
"Family violence is a national issue," she said.
"We have one woman dying a week because of it, with 10 being assaulted and hospitalised per day."
City Mission chief executive Stephen Brown said the pledge was a welcomed addition to existing services.
"That level of funding would enable a significant and necessary expansion of services," he said.
Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said she had been a fierce advocate for additional services for women and children fleeing family violence, work which resulted in federal funding of almost $2 million through the government's Safe Places Program.
Combined with state government funding, that investment is expected to deliver 15 new short-term accommodation units for women and children escaping family violence. It is set to open in November, doubling the capacity for Launceston Women's Shelter.
"In addition, the Government is providing a further $100 million, announced in this year's Budget to extend the program," she said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.