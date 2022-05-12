The top-two match between St Pats and Lilydale is set to be a beauty with both teams near full-strength.
The competition's only undefeated sides meet at John Cunningham Oval on Saturday in round seven.
The Demons have Declan Ellis coming in for his first senior game of the season.
Coach Colin Lockhart said the high-skilled youngster would play half-forward and through wing rotations.
The coach said Trent Griggs (hamstring) and James Storay (hand) were out with four or five week injuries.
The Saints, who were ravaged by COVID and injuries last weekend, have star midfielder Jakob Laskey and captain Tom Hilder (both COVID) returning.
St Pats, having won five in a row, are the team on everyone's lips at the moment.
"We've started the season really well but this will probably be our biggest test of the year," co-coach Alex Russell said.
"The last two weeks against East Coast and OLs have been good but we'll find out more this week with Lilydale being the best team in the competition."
Russell feels Saturday's game will be won in the midfield with both teams boasting strong, quality personnel in the engine room.
He said the Saints would back their forward line to get the job done if they could win the ball out of the centre.
The co-mentor explained St Pats were evolving their controlled style to a high-speed game this year.
The Demons are preparing for a blockbuster.
"I know they've recruited quite well and everyone behind the scenes is talking them up as premiership favourites," Lockhart said.
"As reigning premier that's something which gives us a lot of motivation (to show) that we should be in everyone's considerations."
St Pats have shown in recent weeks they can beat other finals contenders.
Their 28-point win against the formidable Swans in round five - including a five goal to 0.2 first quarter - was enough to show they mean business.
"The players we've brought in are preforming well and have fitted in well at the club and our depth from our 20th to 30th player is strong," Russell said.
Laskey, who switched from South Launceston, and Brodie Vocke, recruited from Meander Valley, are among the signings playing well.
Lilydale's 27-point round-three triumph against Old Scotch was the biggest indication the Demons will be at the pointy end again.
Lockhart said the Dees had a focus on being ruthless this season and never switching off regardless of their opponent or the game situation.
He highlighted improvement was coming from the likes of midfielder Ty Ponting, wing Ty Dingjan, half-forward Lewis Sheppard and centre half-forward/ruck Jai Asbury.
Meanwhile, East Coast plays Old Launcestonians at St Helens, Perth hosts UTAS Lions and Evandale, Meander Valley and Old Scotch have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
