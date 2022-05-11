JackJumpers forward Fabijan Krslovic and guard Jack McVeigh will not play in Wednesday night's NBL grand final series game three due to illness.
A JackJumpers' statement said the pair were isolating away from the rest of the group.
They have tested negative to COVID-19 and will continue to test over the coming days.
"Unfortunately, a few of the guys are unwell with a flu-like illness and won't be able to take the court tonight," JackJumpers chief executive officer Simon Brookhouse said.
"It's incredibly unlucky timing for Fab and Jack.
"We're all obviously very disappointed for them, but we know the rest of the group will give everything they have to cover their absence and execute the game plan".
Centre Jock Perry returns to the team as an injury replacement player.
"The depth in our squad has been tested all year, and this is just another challenge for them," Brookhouse said.
"They'll respond and play for each other as they always do, that's the character of each and every guy on this team."
The JackJumpers are playing the Kings at Qudos Bank Arena at 7.30pm.
