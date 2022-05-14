Vulnerable groups continue to be left out, say leaders in Tasmania's LGBTIQ+ community.
There are no dedicated spaces in the state for LGBTQI+ people facing homelessness despite being significantly more likely to end up in crisis accommodation or living on the street.
Equality Tasmania, Working It Out and TasCOSS spokespeople all said LGBTIQ+ people are more at risk for becoming homeless.
"The problem is particularly severe among young LGBTIQ+ people," Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome said.
"Gay, lesbian and bisexual young people are twice as likely as their peers to be homeless often because their family home is not a safe place for them. For trans and gender diverse young people the risk is even higher with one in five experiencing homelessness sometime in their lives."
There is a call for a dedicated safe space for this community provided by the state government similar to other states.
"In Tasmania, the Tenants Union provides free legal advice for those facing housing risk, while Working It Out and Headspace help LGBTIQ+ people with advice and support," Mr Croome said.
"Some other states have services that are funded to specifically provide accommodation for LGBTIQ+ people or seek out accommodation for them. They include the Twenty10 LGBTIQ+ youth service in Sydney.
"Tasmania needs an equivalent LGBTIQ+ homelessness service."
In their submission to the Federal Parliamentary Inquiry into Homelessness in 2020, Pride Foundation Australia provided evidence showing people who identified as gay or lesbian were twice as likely to need crisis accommodation or be sleeping rough.
A study by the Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society also stated there was also growing evidence which found that a higher proportion of LGBTIQ+ people had experienced homelessness than the general population.
The study noted that due to failures to record diverse genders, sex characteristics and sexual orientation, Australia was "generally regarded as being behind other developed countries in developing research, policy and best practice in the area of LGBTIQ homelessness."
A February 2021 La Trobe University report looking into LGBTIQ+ lives found most LGBTIQ+ people living homeless were either running away from where they lived or being asked/made to leave.
It found 40 per cent of trans men and women have experienced homelessness at one stage of their lives.
Lucinda Szczypior from Tasmanian Council of Social Service Inc said LGBTIQ+ Tasmanians are being further impacted by the current housing crisis.
"Sadly, LGBTIQ+ Tasmanians face higher rates of poverty and housing stress, often as a result of stigma, discrimination and exclusion," she said.
"This discrimination can also lead to mental and physical ill health, further exacerbating the impacts of homelessness and poverty, as highlighted in recent research by the University of Tasmania.
"These research findings point to the need for more support and services to address the inequalities experienced by LGBTIQ+ people in Tasmania, especially around health, income and housing.
"We're hopeful that the Tasmanian Government's next LGBTIQ+ Framework and Action Plan will start to address these issues and result in significant improvements in wellbeing for this population."
A spokesperson from the Department of Communities Tasmania said housing and homelessness services funded by the Tasmanian Government are required to be provided equitably to all Tasmanians including the LGBTIQ+ community.
"While there is no specific data in the Specialist Homelessness Services data collection that identifies LGBTIQ+ clients, research has demonstrated that a disproportionate number of LGBTIQ+ experience poorer mental health outcomes," the spokesperson said.
"This may result in a greater likelihood of becoming homeless. The Tasmanian Government is implementing a range of measures to address homelessness and provide more crisis and supported accommodation across the state."
Mr Croome said he was disappointed the government has such a simplistic view of the issue.
"It's true that LGBTIQ+ people have higher rates of mental ill-health, due to prejudice and stigma, but mental health issues are just one reason for LGBTIQ+ homelessness and not the major one," he said.
"Experts in the field point to discrimination and lack of safety as key reasons. A recent LGBTIQ+ community survey by the Tasmanian Government found that almost 20 per cent of LGBTIQ+ Tasmanians have been abused at home and that the bulk of that abuse is of children by parents.
"The Tasmanian Government must act on this finding by funding an LGBTIQ+ support organisation like Working It Out to train existing homelessness service providers, give referrals to inclusive services and provide emergency shelter."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
