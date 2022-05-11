Launceston man Nicholas Milner is gearing up for the ParaQuad Tasmania State Boccia challenge in Hobart at the end of the month.
But securing accessible accommodation has not been easy, with limited wheelchair friendly options available in the capital.
"I do have trouble with the stairs, sometimes the beds are too high and the bathrooms aren't wheelchair friendly. They're wheelchair accessible, but they're not wheelchair friendly," Mr Milner said.
Mr Milner said it took him over a week to find appropriate accommodation for the upcoming competition, and he had to book it four months in advance.
On other holidays, he has been unable to find suitable accommodation, and once had to miss out altogether on a sporting competition as a result.
"It's just sad because you can't go down for a sporting event, you can only go down for days and miss the last day. It's just very frustrating," he said.
Difficulty finding accessible accommodation is a widespread issue within the disability community.
Saskia van Heek has experienced similar troubles securing appropriate accommodation for her daughter, Carolina Ascui, who also uses a wheelchair.
Ms van Heek said accessible accommodation listings often made assumptions about people using wheelchairs, for example, believing they could transfer themselves from the wheelchair to the toilet, which was not always the case.
"You cannot just book on Booking.com [...] you can find places, but then you have to investigate what the situation is, if it's really wheelchair accessible or if it's just wheelchair friendly, which is a different thing," she said.
Ms van Heek said it was also worth noting that 'accessible' meant different things for different people.
"Everyone in a wheelchair is different. They don't have the same disability and some can do more than others and some can do very little," she said.
National Disability Services state president Mark Jessop said accessible accommodation was not just an issue for people using wheelchairs, but also older people and people with general mobility issues.
Mr Jessop said it was difficult to find accommodation both affordable and accessible.
"Most major hotels have some of their stock that is accessible [...] but a lot of people on a pension can't spend $350 a night on a hotel," he said.
And although platforms such as AirBnB have provided holiday-goers with more accommodation options, Mr Jessop said the houses were not necessarily designed to accommodate wheelchairs.
AirBnB offers accessibility filters, including step-free guest entrance, guest entrance wider than 81cm, accessible parking spot, and step-free path to the guest entrance. But selecting any of these options narrows down a usual offering of over 300 options in the Hobart region to fewer than 10, with the exception of accessible parking, where there are 16 properties.
Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said accessible accommodation was a critical challenge and a priority for the tourism industry.
"The industry has got to get better at it," he said.
"It's a bit of a process we've got to go through over the next couple of years to engage more operators when they're designing their products, or potentially specialising in this sector and being able to take a real leadership role in it and start those conversations. We have a lot of work to do."
Mr Martin said there was no one framework or set of guidelines that businesses could follow and place a "sticker on their wall" to say they were accessible, with different communities having diverse needs.
He encouraged operators to sign up to the free Accessible Tourism program on the TICT website. The program helps tourism businesses consider how that can improve accessibility.
Tasmanian minister for disability Jo Palmer said the government was strongly supportive of Tasmanians with disability.
She said the government's recent Tourism Innovation Grant Program attracted a number of enquiries from tourism businesses wishing to incorporate inclusive and accessible features in their experience offering.
Ms Palmer said through the T21 strategic partnership with industry, the government was working to build industry capacity and awareness of the importance of inclusive and accessible tourism, with information sessions hosted by regional tourism organisations over the past 18 months.
She said Tasmania was also part of a national pilot project run by Push Adventures, which provides business mentoring to six tourism businesses in the Launceston area to support them to improve the inclusiveness and accessibility of their visitor experience.
