Jury finds Smithton man, who admitted he 'f---ing dropped' alleged victim, not guilty

A Smithton man has been found not guilty of a charge of assault, despite admitting to police immediately after the fact he had "f---ing dropped" the alleged victim.
Heath Joseph Rushworth was on trial in the Supreme Court in Burnie this week charged with assaulting Simon James Casey on September 5, 2020.
Advertisement
The trial, short by Supreme Court standards, began on Tuesday and the jury retired to deliberate their verdict about 3pm Wednesday.
They returned the not guilty verdict shortly before 4.30pm.
The jury heard the fact of the violence between the two men was not disputed, but defence lawyer Hannah Goss suggested Mr Casey swung an axe before he was knocked out.
I gave him everything so he's going to be in a bit of a state.- Heath Rushworth
She suggested Mr Rushworth was defending himself, and therefore was justified in his actions.
Tasmania Police were called to the scene of the bashing shortly after it occurred, and on footage from an officer's bodyworn camera, Mr Rushworth freely admits to punching the man laying on the ground nearby.
Two other men, Mr Casey's neighbours, were tending to him as lay on the ground, appearing disoriented and bleeding freely from facial injuries.
"I hit him, I hit him. I punched him to the face mate," Mr Rushworth said to the officer.
"I'm not gonna run, I'm gonna cooperate mate. He come out with an axe so I f---ing dropped him.
"I feel bad, man. I hit f---ing hard. I gave him everything so he's going to be in a bit of a state."
Mr Rushworth appeared remorseful in the footage and apologised to Mr Casey a number of times in the presence of the police officers.
"Put him in the bus and take him up to the hospital, I'm not going anywhere," he said to the officers.
Mr Rushworth told the officers he had gone to the house angry, believing that ten minutes prior Mr Casey had driven dangerously near his teenaged son, who was riding a scooter.
"He's come out with the axe in his hand and he's started bringing it up, so I've grabbed the [axe]head and punched him.
"He had the axe in his hand. I wouldn't have hit him I would've just argued with him if he didn't. At the end of the day I shouldn't have hit him."
Advertisement
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.