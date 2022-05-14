The Examiner
Bek Farry presents her latest collection 'Shadow Work'

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
May 14 2022 - 2:00am
HAUNTING: Artistic photographer Bek Farry is showing off her latest collection of works at the Gallery Pejean. Picture: Nikita McGuire

Using photography and digital editing a Tasmanian photographer is showcasing her latest exhibition, mixing the ideas of Tasmanian Gothic and surrealism to create haunting photographs she described as 'beautiful nightmares'.

