Using photography and digital editing a Tasmanian photographer is showcasing her latest exhibition, mixing the ideas of Tasmanian Gothic and surrealism to create haunting photographs she described as 'beautiful nightmares'.
Shadow Work is the latest collections of work from Bek Farry, currently housed at Gallery Pejean on George Street, which capture themes of darkness and imagination.
Using various locations around Tasmania Ms Farry uses models and props to create photos which she says are reminiscent of the original Alice in Wonderland.
"This is my first solo show in about five years. They are a continuation of a theme that appears in my works that it's a space of reality and fantasy at the same time," she said.
"I am aiming for that feeling of when you are walking somewhere, particularly in the Tassie bush, and you think you catch something out of the corner of your eye and you start to question if your imagination is taking over.
"The models and I get together and we brainstorm and consider the weather and the environment. I then use Photoshop and I cut and chop so people look like they are floating or make it seem as if things are not quite right."
Shadow Work had their opening night last night at Gallery Pejean and the exhibition will be on until June 4. Pieces are also available online to view and purchase.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
