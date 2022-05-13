Tasmania's leading contemporary circus company is set to present its latest work, Interloper.
Rooke is a new contemporary circus based in Tasmania featuring five circus artists. Between the members, the group has more than 120 years of experience performing acrobatics all over the world.
The group is made up of Freyja Wild, Conor Wild, Lewie West, Tony Rooke and Mieke Lizotte.
Rooke's latest show is described as "an exploration of belonging, connection, humanity and identity in this new world we are all coming to terms with".
The story of the show is centred around the arrival of an uninvited stranger, a complex individual with baggage and explores themes of wisdom, love, struggles and triumphs.
The definition of the word interloper is noted as "one that jumps unto the midst of things without an invitation to do so" and Rooke cast member and co-founder Freyja Wild said that the group is aiming to re-imagine circus.
Ms Wild said that she knew she was going to be a circus artist from the age of three and has never looked back. She has toured the world with Circa, Circus Oz among other groups.
"There have been a number of hiccups and road bumps along the way that have all just been folded into the show and how it represents what is going on in the world for everyone at the moment. Curve-balls left right and centre," she said.
"The show has a lot of acrobatics in it and hula-hooping and beautiful and quite poetic clowning."
Ms Wild said that their latest show is a more mature and contemporary take in comparison to their other work.
"The formation of the company is very new. We have only performed in Tasmania. We had a sell-out season at Junction Arts Festival last year, with the show Tony's Imaginary Circus which was more of a family aimed show. Interloper is very much open to all ages but is more of a mature show," she said.
"Separately as artists we have all individually worked for circus companies from all over the world, so we are coming together as a new company, but the five of us on stage have been doing this our whole lives. Each of us have been to over 35 countries.
"We are a collaborative team and we all work different roles as well as performing, we are a tight-knit family of performers."
After a lifetime on the road, the aim for the members of Rooke is to pave a new way to create and perform without needing to constantly travel around the world.
They say their goal is to work around small children, as a part of the community surrounded by family and friends while also limiting their carbon footprint and contributing to the Tasmanian arts community.
Interloper is being presented at the Earl Arts Centre with four shows starting on May 14 and ending on May 16. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
