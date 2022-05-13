Today
Buskers will show off their talents at Brisbane Street Mall and Quadrant Mall from 10:00am - 4:20pm today. Competing for cash prizes on the day, members of the public will vote for Launceston's best buskers.
Today
The worlds most prestigious mountain film festival is coming back to Australia and will be giving Tasmanians the chance to enter a world of exhilarating exploration. The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour presents over two and a half hours of the most enthralling mountain adventure films.
Today
A new short film from a multi-award winning filmmaker is working to shine a light on creating a fairer, cleaner greener Australia, as it tours around the country with stops in Tasmania. Regenerating Australia Tour is premiering today in Launceston at the Star Theatre starting at 2pm.
May 18 - 22
This year's AMTF brings the talents of Paulini, Philip Quast and Chloe Dallimore to Launceston, much ti the delight of local musical theatre lovers. The festival celebrates all things musical theatre with workshops, performances, and other events. Visit amtf.org.au for more.
May 22
UTAS stadium is set to be full of footy fans as Hawthorn takes on Brisbane in Round Ten of the 2022 AFL competition. Kicking off at 3:20pm the game follows the recent ANZAC Day match held in Launceston, with the Sydney Swans defeating the Hawks, 109 to 68.
May 27
Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera are two of Australia's biggest drag powerhouses. With 15 years of drag under their corsets the duo is embarking on a new adventure - to live out the ultimate Priscilla fantasy on their upcoming national tour AS SEEN ON TV! to be held at the Earl Arts Centre on May 27.
July 1 - 10
Tasmania's beloved winter event, Festival of Voices, will be spreading the joy of singing to the state's north this year. Events in Launceston will be held at locations including the Tramsheds, Country Club Casino, Josef Chromy Winery and St John's Church.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
